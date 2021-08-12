Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,264,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.