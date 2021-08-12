Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $34.01. Coupang shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 223,679 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

