Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CPNG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.