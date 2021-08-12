Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $1,874,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.