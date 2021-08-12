Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.29 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 108.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002542 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $56.06 million and $15.29 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00143738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00152819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,517.01 or 1.00241817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00867659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

