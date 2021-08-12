Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.

CVET stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 890,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,036. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Covetrus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

