Cowen Lowers AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target to $14.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $32.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 38,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,615. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 233,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.