CPUchain Trading Down 10.2% This Week (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, CPUchain has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. CPUchain has a total market cap of $80,745.60 and approximately $130.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,736,525 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

