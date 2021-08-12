CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.64

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $93.08, with a volume of 39778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $687.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,313 shares of company stock worth $1,650,331. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

