Craig Hallum Cuts PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target to $10.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,038. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.80% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

