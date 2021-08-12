Cream Finance Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $118.87 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.85 or 0.00433888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00877072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00110255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

