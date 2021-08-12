Cred Trading 41.5% Higher This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $424,359.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00901865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00111700 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

