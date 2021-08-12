Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $564.25

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $564.25 and last traded at $556.26, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $548.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,850 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,518. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.