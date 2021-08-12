Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Increased to €14.60 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

CRARY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 121,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,507. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

