Credit Suisse Group Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.
Shares of EPRT opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,675,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
