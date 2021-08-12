Credit Suisse Group Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $33.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,675,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

