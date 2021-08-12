Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

