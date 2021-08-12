Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 328,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,543. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.