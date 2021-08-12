Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,401. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $533.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

