Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,221. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

