Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 867,543 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.79% of Criteo worth $131,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

