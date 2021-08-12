Critical Analysis: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.7% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Solar and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 7 8 0 2.28 Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $101.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than First Solar.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% Sequans Communications -92.96% N/A -37.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.80 $398.36 million $3.73 25.99 Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.76 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -4.22

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Solar beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

