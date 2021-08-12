Critical Comparison: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) vs. Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Better Choice and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.83 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.36 Diageo $17.80 billion 6.54 $3.58 billion $6.54 30.44

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diageo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Better Choice and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diageo 0 5 7 0 2.58

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.56%. Diageo has a consensus target price of $193.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Diageo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diageo beats Better Choice on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

