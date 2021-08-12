Critical Contrast: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HempAmericana alerts:

82.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HempAmericana and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 6.70% 23.51% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HempAmericana and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.33 -$60.10 million $3.19 14.36

HempAmericana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillenbrand.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offer injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.