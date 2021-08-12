Critical Contrast: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Armstrong World Industries and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus price target of $91.38, indicating a potential downside of 19.05%. Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $936.90 million 5.75 -$99.10 million $3.63 31.19 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong World Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 16.45% 39.56% 10.88% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Karat Packaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns, and moldings solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

