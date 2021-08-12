Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRECF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

