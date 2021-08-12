Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CRECF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.52.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
