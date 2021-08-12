Critical Survey: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 293.65%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.36 $49.20 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.56% 5.67% 3.02% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.