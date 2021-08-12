Crown Crafts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 43,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,986. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.