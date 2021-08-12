Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $5,839.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.96 or 0.01367008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00344251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00124272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,764,023 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

