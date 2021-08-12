Crowns Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00017946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,500 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.