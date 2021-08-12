Crowny (CRWNY) Hits One Day Volume of $168,851.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $168,851.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00142242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

