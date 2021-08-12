Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001434 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $833.97 or 0.01868572 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

