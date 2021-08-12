Crust Network (CRU) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $56.33 or 0.00126984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $103.85 million and $14.67 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

