Crust Shadow Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,833.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $8,833.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00876946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00154847 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

