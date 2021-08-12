Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,465. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 791,343 shares of company stock valued at $47,332,280. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

