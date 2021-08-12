CryptoBlades One Day Volume Reaches $25.67 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $39.00 or 0.00088818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

