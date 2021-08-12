CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $860,353.93 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $860,353.93 and approximately $8,668.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

