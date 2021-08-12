Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches Market Cap of $182,160.76

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $182,160.76 and $461.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

