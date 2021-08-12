Cryptocean Price Down 6.8% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $19.51 million and $362,401.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00005394 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.