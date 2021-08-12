CryptoEnergy Price Tops $10.18 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $281,897.13 and $1,005.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 125.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for $10.18 or 0.00023021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00875470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00110450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00155674 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.