CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0063

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $582,896.68 and $1,997.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.