Crypton Price Reaches $0.0867 on Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Crypton has a market cap of $373,118.13 and $20,215.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00145043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,304,994 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.