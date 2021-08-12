CryptoPing 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $304.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $304.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

