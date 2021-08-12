CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 65% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $475,902.52 and approximately $2,444.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00300066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

