CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.45

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.