CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.43. 136,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,917. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.45 and a 12-month high of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.83.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

