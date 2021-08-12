CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

