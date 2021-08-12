CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTIC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.