Cubiex Power Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $127,669.89 and approximately $180.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

