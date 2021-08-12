Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 347 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 138,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.