CUMROCKET (CUMMIES) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded 92.2% higher against the dollar. CUMROCKET has a total market cap of $58.24 million and $1.86 million worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00046496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.61 or 1.00215617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00871270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CUMROCKET

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,334,519,634 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

